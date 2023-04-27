Defense dominated as Bloomington Central Catholic pitched a 3-0 shutout of Monticello during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 20, Monticello faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 21 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
