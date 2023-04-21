Toledo Cumberland offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Bethany Okaw Valley during this 16-6 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 21.
In recent action on April 15, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Heyworth and Toledo Cumberland took on Argenta-Oreana on April 17 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.