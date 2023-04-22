Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Springfield Lutheran as it was blanked 18-0 by Aurora Central Catholic in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 22.

Recently on April 18, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Poplar Grove North Boone in a softball game.

