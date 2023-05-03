Carlinville painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Virden North Mac's pitching for a 7-1 win in an Illinois high school softball matchup on May 3.

In recent action on April 27, Virden North Mac faced off against Staunton and Carlinville took on Gillespie on April 26 at Gillespie High School.

