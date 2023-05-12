The force was strong for Carlinville as it pierced Raymond Lincolnwood during Friday's 11-1 thumping for an Illinois high school softball victory on May 12.

In recent action on May 4, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Nokomis and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on May 3 at Virden North Mac High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.