Catlin Salt Fork's defense was a brick wall that stopped Fithian Oakwood cold, resulting in a 5-0 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 21.

In recent action on April 17, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Hoopeston and Catlin Salt Fork took on Fisher on April 11 at Fisher High School.

