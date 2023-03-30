Champaign Academy painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Chicago Kennedy's pitching for a 12-7 win on March 30 in Illinois softball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.