Champaign Academy stomped on Chicago Solorio 20-2 at Chicago Solorio Academy High on May 2 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 28, Champaign Academy faced off against Peotone.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.