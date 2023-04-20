Saddled up and ready to go, Champaign Centennial spurred past Urbana 5-1 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 15, Urbana faced off against Bloomington and Champaign Centennial took on Danville on April 13 at Champaign Centennial High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.