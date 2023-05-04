Champaign Central's river of runs eventually washed away Fithian Oakwood in a 12-3 cavalcade on May 4 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 21, Fithian Oakwood faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Champaign Central took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 29 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.

