Champaign Central left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Georgetown-Ridge Farm from start to finish for a 15-3 victory for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 15.

In recent action on April 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Paris and Champaign Central took on Normal on April 8 at Champaign Central High School.

