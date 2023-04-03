Charleston rolled past Urbana for a comfortable 22-3 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 3.
In recent action on March 30, Urbana faced off against Champaign Central and Charleston took on Danville on March 28 at Danville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.