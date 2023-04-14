Charleston painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Mahomet-Seymour's pitching for a 16-5 win at Mahomet-Seymour High on April 14 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 8, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Urbana on April 3 at Urbana High School.

