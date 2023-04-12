Chatham Glenwood corralled Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense and never let go to fuel a 15-0 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 5, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal West on April 6 at Normal West High School.

