Check out the H&R's Softball All-Area Team for 2022

P/OF – Katy Hendricks, Sr., Meridian

Hendricks provided the spark for the Hawks' offense at the leadoff spot and hit .473 with 53 hits and 44 runs scored. She was equally as effective pitching, with a 15-4 record and 180 strikeouts in 124 innings pitched. Hendricks was named to the Illinois Softball Coaches Association (ISCA) 1A All-State second-team and was a unanimous first-team all-Central Illinois Conference (CIC) pick. She will play for Parkland.

P – Daleny Chumbley, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Chumbley had another standout season for the Tornadoes with a 16-1 record and an outstanding 0.92 ERA. Chumbley was a first-team MSM Conference selection and picked up ISCA 2A All-State second team honors. She will be throwing for Eastern Illinois.

INF – Ella Boyer, Jr., Tuscola

Boyer hit for the highest average in the H&R coverage area at .556 with 50 hits, including 13 doubles and 10 home runs. She knocked in a team-high 46 RBIs for the 21-7 Warriors. Boyer earned ISCA first-team All-State honors as well as the all-CIC first team. Boyer has committed to play for Illinois State.

P – Marina Rohman, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Rohman pitched the Trojans to a 2A regional championship with a 16-3 record and a 2.05 ERA. She struck out 117 batters in 95.2 innings to become a unanimous Sangamo first-team pick. Rohman was a ICHA 2A All-State third team and will pitch for Parkland.

INF – Kristina Smith, So, Meridian

Smith, the Hawks’ second baseman, made a big jump leading the team in batting (.480), doubles (12) and on-base percentage (.531). The sophomore earned ISCA 1A All-State second-team honors and was named to the all-CIC first team.

INF – Cameran Rios, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony

As the Bulldogs leadoff hitter, Rios averaged .465 and racked up 47 hits. An excellent hitter who struck out just two times, she is also a speedster on the base paths with 18 stolen bases. Rios was a first-team ISCA All-State pick and included on the National Trail Conference first team.

INF/P - Kara Moore, Jr., Charleston

When not pitching, Moore was at first base for the Trojans, earning first-team ISCA Class 3A All-State honors. The junior led the team in every offensive category with a .504 average, 13 doubles, 11 home runs, and 39 RBIs. With the ball in her hand, Moore was 13-8 with a 1.78 ERA to earn first-team all-CIC honors.

P/INF – Jordan Closs, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Closs was one half of the dominating Tri-City pitching staff last season, along with Chumbley. Closs was 10-1 with a 0.95 ERA and struck out 126 batters in 59.0 innings. At the plate, Closs averaged .404 with 40 hits and 28 RBIs. She was a first-team MSM Conference pick and a IHCA 2A All-State third-team selection.

INF/C – Chloe Knowles, Sr., MacArthur

Knowles led the Generals with a .472 batting average that included 34 hits, 25 RBIs and seven home runs. The senior was named to the Central State 8 all-conference first team as well as the ISCA Class 3A All-State third team.

INF/C – Gwen Bender, Sr., Mount Zion

As the Braves senior leader, Bender could be depended on to step up in big games. She had 44 hits with a .370 batting average and led the area with 28 stolen bases. Bender will continue with softball at Olivet Nazarene.

P/OF – Abbi Hackert, Sr., Meridian

Hackert had teams guessing as a southpaw pitcher for the Hawks with a 9-2 record and a 2.94 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 innings. She was just as effective at the plate with a .441 average, a team-high seven triples and 34 RBIs. A unanimous all-CIC first team pick, she will play for Olivet Nazarene.

C – Megan Holub, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth

The Trojans’ senior backstop moved into the leadoff position as the postseason arrived and Holub helped Maroa win its first regional championship since 2017-18. Holub led the team in batting average (.456) and was tied with teammate Tori Thomas for the team lead with eight home runs. She was a ISCA 2A All-State third-team pick and a first-team all-Sangamo Conference selection.

INF – Ava Boyer, Fr., Tuscola

As a freshman, Boyer was named a unanimous first-team all-CIC selection with a .495 batting average. She tied her older sister Ella Boyer with 10 home runs and scored a team-high 54 runs for the Warriors. She was also named a ISCA 1A All-State third-team pick.

INF – Alisha Fredrick, Jr., ALAH

Frederick led the Knights with a .537 batting average and added 40 runs scored and 40 RBIs. One of the top infielders in the area, Frederick also grabbed 11 stolen bases. The Parkland commit was named to the first-team Lincoln Prairie Conference and ISCA 2A All-State third team.

INF – Grace Blair, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley

Blair smacked 10 home runs and knocked in 57 RBIs, leading the Tornadoes with .553 batting average. She was named to the ISCA 2A All-State third team and the MSM all-conference first team. Blair will continue her softball career at Illinois-Springfield.

SECOND TEAM

Shelby Ashcraft, Fr., Pana; Karlie Bean, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Charley Condill, Jr., ALAH; Ivie Edwards, Sr., Mattoon; Lucy Fearday, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony; Daytona Fowler, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Heidi Humble, So., Clinton; Aaliyah Jackson, Sr., MacArthur; Maddie Kibler, So., Effingham St. Anthony; Ella Kinkelaar, So., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Kiley Ladage, Sr., Pana; Morgan Malone, Sr., Central A&M; Kailee Otto, Jr., ALAH; Kerri Pierce, Sr., Tuscola; Payton Roberts, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Kayla Schnippel, Jr., Mount Zion; Kacie Sisk, Fr., Arcola; Elizabeth Snow, Sr., Meridian; Lizzie Stiverson, Sr., Monticello; Kamryn Sturdy, So, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Tori Thomas, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Isabella Wilcox, Jr., Tuscola; Kailyn Wilson, Jr., Charleston; Kaylee Yost, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth.

HONORABLE MENTION

Symone Abraham, Jr., MacArthur; Erin Althoff, So., Teutopolis; Saige Althoff, Fr., Effingham; Olivia Anderson, Jr., Pana; Ava Armstrong, Jr., Argenta-Oreana; Lana Ashley, So, Okaw Valley; Rosa Baker, Sr., Monticello; Kaci Beachy, Jr., ALAH; Bailey Bennett, Jr., Okaw Valley; Emmorrie Brown, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Anabella Brownlee, Jr., Sullivan; Andrea Burcham, Jr., Neoga; Avery Burns, Jr., Okaw Valley; Grace Bushur, Sr., Effingham; Carli Canada, Jr., Shelbyville; Haylee Campbell, So., Neoga; Mackenzie Condill, Fr., ALAH; Anna Cox, Jr., Mount Zion; Abby Cunningham, Jr., Effingham; Riley Cunningham, Jr., Effingham; Emily Czerwonka, So., Tuscola; Cara Farnam, Jr., Lincoln; Avery Fearday, Sr., Neoga; Valerie Foulke, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Breanna Gray, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Chloe Griffin, Sr., Clinton; Kaydence Haag, Sr., Eisenhower; Aleita Hale, Sr., Meridian; Ana Harden, Jr., Taylorville; Alana Harlow, So., Central A&M; Abbi Hatton, So., Effingham St. Anthony; Natalie Hayes, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Macey Hicks, Sr., Monticello; Kennedy Highley, Jr., Mt. Zion; Keira Hohlbauch, Jr., Arcola; Mallory Holland, Jr., Shelbyville; Michelle Hollon, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Carmen Howard, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Brenna Houseman, Jr., Pana; Kylee Jackson, So., MacArthur; Avery Kessler, Sr., Arcola; Delaney Keown, So., Shelbyville; Emily Konkel, Jr., Teutopolis; Taylor Lawson, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Grace Lemke, Fr., Altamont; Emma Longcor, Sr., Mattoon; Maci Mayhall, Jr., Charleston; Amaya Mattingly, Jr., MacArthur; Ellie McManaway, Sr., Altamont; Addison Minor, Fr., Shelbyville; Morgan Moll, Sr., Sullivan; Karah Moore, Jr., Charleston; Trista Moore, Sr., Neoga; Abbie Morgan, Jr., Mattoon; Taylor Musgrave, Sr., Tuscola; Hailey Niebrugge, So., Effingham St. Anthony; Shelby Oakley, So., Warrensburg-Latham; Kailee Otto, Jr., ALAH; Daischa Piedra, Sr., Teutopolis; Kerri Pierce, Sr., Tuscola; Mirah Powell, So., Argenta-Oreana; Maddy Pfeiffer, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Madaline Probus, Jr., Sullivan; Emmy Renfro, Jr., Meridian; Ava Richards, Jr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Lula Sassano, Sr., St. Teresa; Madison Schweighart, So., ALAH; Addison Shrader, So., Charleston; Lucy Snow, Sr., Meridian; Linley Southern, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Kora Speasl, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Bailey Teasley, Sr., Altamont; Scout Tschantz, So., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Reese Tirpak, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Zoey Thomason, So., Tuscola; Serena Throneburg, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Hannah Uebinger, Sr., Monticello; Addison Wallace, Sr., Monticello; Ariana Warren, Sr., Arcola; Addie Wernsing, So., Effingham St. Anthony; Hannah Williams, Jr., St. Teresa; Alivia Young, Jr., Shelbyville; Kylie Zaske, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham.

