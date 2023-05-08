Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 8-4 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 27, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Rantoul on April 29 at Rantoul Township High School.
