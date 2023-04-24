Chatham Glenwood's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Springfield Lanphier 18-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 24.
In recent action on April 18, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Rochester and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 19 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.
