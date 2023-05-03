Gillespie's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Staunton 11-4 on May 3 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 27, Staunton faced off against Virden North Mac and Gillespie took on Pana on April 28 at Pana High School.

