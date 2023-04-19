Chatham Glenwood controlled the action to earn an impressive 16-1 win against Decatur Eisenhower on April 19 in Illinois softball.

In recent action on April 12, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood took on Edwardsville on April 14 at Edwardsville High School.

