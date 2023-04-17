Decatur MacArthur put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Decatur Eisenhower for a 16-1 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 17.

In recent action on April 12, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on April 12 at Jacksonville High School.

