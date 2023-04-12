Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 13-6 explosion on Jacksonville in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 12.

In recent action on April 5, Jacksonville faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on April 7 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.