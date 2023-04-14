Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Farmer City Blue Ridge as it was blanked 12-0 by Villa Grove in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 10, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Villa Grove took on Toledo Cumberland on April 3 at Toledo Cumberland High School.
