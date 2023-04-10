A suffocating defense helped Argenta-Oreana handle Bethany Okaw Valley 10-0 for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 10.
In recent action on March 30, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Farina South Central and Argenta-Oreana took on Broadlands Heritage on April 3 at Broadlands Heritage High School.
