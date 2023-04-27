Downs Tri-Valley earned its community's accolades after a 9-1 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school softball on April 27.
Recently on April 22, Argenta-Oreana squared off with Bethany Okaw Valley in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.