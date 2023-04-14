Effingham St. Anthony turned in a thorough domination of Monticello 18-2 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 8, Monticello faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Effingham St Anthony took on Shelbyville on April 10 at Shelbyville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.