Farmer City Blue Ridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8-5 in Illinois high school softball action on April 8.
In recent action on April 3, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Milford and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on April 3 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
