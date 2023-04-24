Farmer City Blue Ridge showed it had the juice to douse Broadlands Heritage in a runs barrage during a 12-1 win in Illinois high school softball on April 24.
In recent action on April 19, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Villa Grove and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 18 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
