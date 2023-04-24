Farmer City Blue Ridge showed it had the juice to douse Broadlands Heritage in a runs barrage during a 12-1 win in Illinois high school softball on April 24.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.