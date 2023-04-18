An electrician would've been needed to get Paxton-Buckley-Loda on the scoreboard because Farmer City Blue Ridge wouldn't allow it in a 11-0 shutout in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Villa Grove on April 14 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

