The force was strong for Farmer City Blue Ridge as it pierced Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley during Wednesday's 8-3 thumping in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Argenta-Oreana on April 21 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.
