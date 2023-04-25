Fisher's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 15-0 in an Illinois high school softball matchup.
In recent action on April 20, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Fisher took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on April 21 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School.
