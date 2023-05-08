Fisher handled Farmer City Blue Ridge 7-1 in an impressive showing on May 8 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on May 2, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Heyworth and Fisher took on St Joseph-Ogden on May 3 at Fisher High School.
