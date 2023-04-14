Wins don't come more convincing than the way Maroa-Forsyth put away Heyworth 9-2 in Illinois high school softball action on April 14.

In recent action on April 10, Heyworth faced off against LeRoy and Maroa-Forsyth took on Decatur St Teresa on April 10 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.