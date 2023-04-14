Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fans held their breath in an uneasy 8-7 victory over El Paso-Gridley on April 14 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 7, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Fisher and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on LeRoy on April 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.