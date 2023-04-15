Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Centralia as it was blanked 4-0 by Gillespie for an Illinois high school softball victory on April 15.

Recently on April 11, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.