Maroa-Forsyth played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 17-0 verdict over Warrensburg-Latham on May 5 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 28, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Clinton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Stanford Olympia on April 25 at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.