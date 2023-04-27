Mt. Zion unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Decatur Eisenhower in a 19-0 shutout in Illinois high school softball action on April 27.

In recent action on April 19, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Mt Zion took on Mattoon on April 21 at Mattoon High School.

