Havana dominated from start to finish in an imposing 10-1 win over Cuba North Fulton during this Illinois softball game.
Recently on April 24, Havana squared off with Macomb in a softball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.