Havana controlled the action to earn an impressive 15-3 win against Lewistown in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 6.

In recent action on March 29, Lewistown faced off against Pleasant Plains and Havana took on Beardstown on March 28 at Beardstown High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.