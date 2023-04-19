A vice-like defensive effort helped Heyworth squeeze Fisher 8-0 in a shutout performance at Fisher High on April 19 in Illinois softball action.
In recent action on April 14, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Heyworth took on Bethany Okaw Valley on April 15 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.