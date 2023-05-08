Riding a wave of production, Heyworth surfed over Mahomet-Seymour 8-4 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on May 2, Heyworth faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Mahomet-Seymour took on Downs Tri-Valley on May 3 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
