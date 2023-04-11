Hillsboro could finally catch its breath after a close call against Virden North Mac in a 3-2 victory in an Illinois high school softball matchup.

In recent action on April 6, Virden North Mac faced off against Pana and Hillsboro took on Pana on March 30 at Hillsboro High School.

