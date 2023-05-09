Saddled up and ready to go, Jacksonville spurred past Decatur Eisenhower 10-7 on May 9 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 3, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on May 3 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

