Jacksonville's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Springfield Lanphier 19-1 during this Illinois softball game.
In recent action on April 25, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Normal University on April 26 at Jacksonville High School.
