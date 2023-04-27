Pleasant Plains poked just enough holes in Williamsville's defense to garner a taut, 3-2 victory in Illinois high school softball on April 27.

In recent action on April 21, Williamsville faced off against West Aurora and Pleasant Plains took on Springfield on April 15 at Pleasant Plains High School.

