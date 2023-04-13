The force was strong for LeRoy as it pierced Farmer City Blue Ridge during Thursday's 14-1 thumping in Illinois high school softball on April 13.
In recent action on April 8, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 7 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.