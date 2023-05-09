Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Mahomet-Seymour chalked up in tripping Monticello 11-10 on May 9 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on May 3, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Monticello took on Fisher on May 5 at Monticello High School.

