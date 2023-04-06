It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Maroa-Forsyth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 9-8 over Athens in an Illinois high school softball matchup on April 6.

In recent action on March 29, Athens faced off against Pawnee and Maroa-Forsyth took on Eureka on March 30 at Eureka High School.

