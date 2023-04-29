Mattoon stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 7-2 win over Taylorville at Taylorville High on April 29 in Illinois softball action.

In recent action on April 22, Taylorville faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Mattoon took on Mt Zion on April 21 at Mattoon High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.