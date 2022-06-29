Meridian's Greg Streeval is the Herald & Review's Softball Coach of the Year for 2022

MACON — There's no doubt the Meridian Hawks were the queens of the Central Illinois Conference last season.

The Hawks won the conference title with a 13-1 mark, their only blemish coming in a loss to Tuscola in the first conference meeting between teams. Meridian got revenge in its second game with the Warriors, clinching the CIC crown with a 7-6 victory in eight innings on a home run hit by Herald & Review Softball Player of the Year Katy Hendricks.

The conference title is special for Meridian head coach Greg Streeval, who is the H&R selection for Softball Coach of the Year this season.

"I feel good about it because I feel like there was a lot of parity in the conference this year," Streeval said. "I felt like on any given night there were six teams that could beat you and so you had to show up for every game. I feel really good about going through it with one loss."

The Hawks finished the season 25-7, winning their third consecutive regional championship and advancing to the Class 1A sectional finals before falling to Heyworth.

"I feel like it was a successful year for us but it sure didn't end the way we wanted it to. Heyworth was a team that we had beaten before and we felt like we had a good chance going in," Streeval said. "We just couldn't get the big hit. It's just one of those days. I feel like that game could have gone either way. I felt like we had a really good shot at state if we had got past them."

Q: What were your thoughts on your team's postseason performance and advancing to the final 16?

Streeval: "The most surprising thing about (losing the sectional final game 2-0 to Heyworth) was that we had been hitting very well. We went down to Villa Grove and we put up 10 runs against them in the regional championship. We went to play LeRoy for first game of sectionals, we put up 11 against them. We felt like that we were hitting the ball extremely well. We just never dreamed that we would get shutout."

Q: What were your thoughts on Katy Hendricks' dominating season from the plate (.473, 53 hits, 44 runs) and pitching (15-4, 180 Ks)?

Streeval: "Katy's our table setter. If she gets on base, we're normally in business and she did that a lot this year. Her on-base percentage was around .500, so half the time she's getting on. From a pitching standpoint, she threw a lot of tough games for us. Towards the end, she threw all the big games for us. We've leaned on her since she was in middle school. She went to state three times in middle school in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. She's definitely been around big games."

Q: Your second ace pitcher was Abbi Hackert, who was 9-2 this season. How did Katy and Abbi balance each other?

Streeval: "Abbi was like a band-aid for us. She's the kind of kid you can put just about anywhere. It was a great luxury with Katy being right-handed and Abbi is left-handed and then they were two very different pitchers. If Katy came out and she had a day where she wasn't as sharp, it was nice to be able to flip and bring Abbi in and let her throw. Katy's a center fielder and Abby played center field, so it was nice that you could flop them that way."

Q: You have four players continuing softball at the next level in Hendricks, Hackert and Lucy and Lizzie Snow? What did Lucy and Lizzie bring to the team?

Streeval: "The two Snow sisters are really quick, one hit in the No. 3 spot (Lizzie, .436) and one hit in the No. 9 spot (Lucy, .363). We had Lucy hit in the last spot so we could roll the lineup back around to Katy at the leadoff. It wasn't because Lucy was the worst hitter; we needed to roll the line up over and she was the one that could do it.

Q: Your sophomore slugger Kristina Smith earned Illinois Softball Coaches Association All-State second-team honors with a .480 average and 37 RBIs. Did her season impress you?

Streeval: "What Tina has done is set the bar high for herself because she came out and just had a phenomenal season. She led us hitting and she never tries to do too much. If they throw her away, she'll take the ball the opposite way. If they pitch her inside, she'll pull it. She's the best bunter I've got and that's why I put her in the No. 2 spot in the batting order."

Q: After losing Katy and Abbi from the pitching staff, how does next year's staff look?

Streeval: "Pitching is going to be a big question. We have pitching, it is just young pitching. I've got Annabelle Nailer who will be a junior next year who will throw. I have a freshman this year, Abigail Clark, who will throw. Plus, I've got a couple of other young ones coming in so pitching really won't be an issue for use. We'll have somebody who can get the ball up around the plate."

