Meridian's Katy Hendricks is the Herald & Review's Softball Player of the Year for 2022

MACON — There weren't a lot of breaks last season for Meridian softball standout Katy Hendricks.

The senior was the ace of the regional champion Hawks' pitching staff and from the plate, she was the leadoff batter who got on base more than half the time (.512 on-base percentage). When she was standing on first, her sights were on second base, leading the team with 24 stolen bases.

For Hendricks, there was no such thing as a courtesy runner for the pitcher.

"I would go out and pitch an inning and if it was hot, I would be super tired. I would come in and then get on base," Hendricks said. "Then first pitch, (head coach Greg Streeval) would have me steal the base. It was tiring but it was fun. It is something I'll never forget, pitching and hitting leadoff."

Hendricks was a leader in the pitching circle and at the plate, leading Meridian to a 25-7 record, a Central Illinois Conference championship, a regional title and a trip to the Class 1A sectional finals, matching the program's deepest playoff appearance. Hendricks is the Herald & Review's Softball Player of the Year.

'What matters most'

Hendricks' steady improvement over her high school career continued this season. She batted .473 with 53 hits and 44 runs scored. Pitching, Hendricks was 15-4 with a 2.82 ERA and struck out 180 batters in 124 innings. She earned Illinois Softball Coaches Association 1A All-State second-team honors and was a unanimous all-CIC first team selection.

"Last year, I feel like some of my (pitching) focus was more on my speed," Hendricks said. "This year, I started to spin the ball a little bit more because the older you get, the spin is way more important than speed. Everyone can hit the fast pitching. I think I focused a lot more on my spin and that really helped."

As a two-way weapon for the Hawks, Hendricks prides herself on her work from the pitcher's circle.

"I think that pitching was a little bit more of my game this year," she said. "I think it's very important because if you can strike batters out and get balls in the dirt and in the air, that's what matters the most for your team. We have nine other kids that can hit but we only one girl pitching."

'Pitch with a purpose'

Hendricks is a high-energy player and sometimes that energy and desire to get to that next pitch disrupts her rhythm.

"Katy is very competitive and her motor runs 120 miles an hour all the time," Streeval said. "When she was throwing, we had to actually try and slow her down because she just wanted to get the ball and go."

As Hendricks worked to improve her pace, a mantra helped her refocus: "Pitch with a purpose."

"That was actually my biggest struggle this season. I would get going really fast and then I would get a little bit wild," Hendricks said. "We started talking about it and we had this saying which was 'Pitch with a purpose' and basically, every pitch matters. Once we started going over that, that really helped me and that's where I started to boost and improve from there."

Super seniors

Hendricks is one of four Hawks players continuing their softball career in college. Hendricks will play for Parkland Community College while her pitching counterpart Abbi Hackert is heading to Olivet Nazarene University and sisters Lizzie and Lucy Snow will play for Illinois College.

The group, plus fifth senior Aleita Hale, have had remarkable high school careers that included three regional titles (the group's sophomore year was lost to COVID-19 cancellation) and three trips to the state tournament during middle school.

"My senior teammates are amazing. We're all best friends so that just made the chemistry 10 times better," Hendricks said. "My group of seniors has never lost a regional championship. So in the back of our head, we really wanted to finish it out strong with consecutive years of winning regionals."

Stepping off the circle

This summer Hendricks is playing for the Bloomington-Normal Girls Softball Association Angels 04 team and keeping her skills on point in preparation for joining Parkland College next season.

"We're are all committed so we don't do as much traveling as we used to, but we have a lot of fun this year," Hendricks said. "This summer is all about relaxing and improving our skills before we all head to college."

Parkland will take Hendricks out the pitcher's circle and keep her planted in center field, which she is not upset about. Hendricks is eager to see where her two years at Parkland could land her.

"I'm super excited to go to Parkland. The coaches are outstanding and the atmosphere is what really brought me into that team," Hendricks said. "I'm excited to get started and outfield is my favorite. I think it will be nice to take a step away from the stress of pitching. We will see where Parkland takes me."

All-Area Awards To see the Herald & Review All-Area Softball Team, go to Page B4. Baseball awards will be online Friday and appear in Saturday's edition of the H&R.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.